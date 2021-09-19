Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.96. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,818. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

