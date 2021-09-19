ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.07.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

