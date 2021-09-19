Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 1,127,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,519. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

