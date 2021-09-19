Ellipsis (EPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $235.16 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $235.16 million and $54.75 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00127692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 482,539,989 coins and its circulating supply is 380,963,383 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

