Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.73 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $215.72 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00127692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.