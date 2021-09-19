UREEQA Price Tops $0.29 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $31,218.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00070130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00119226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00175202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.94 or 0.06966254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.35 or 0.99967765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00834206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

