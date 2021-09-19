sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $179.90 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $179.90 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00127692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047654 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

