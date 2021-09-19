Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $385.57. 251,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

