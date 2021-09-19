Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report sales of $19.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 81,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

