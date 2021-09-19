HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HLFFF traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $101.75. 2,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354. HelloFresh has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $114.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.