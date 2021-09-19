Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX remained flat at $$65.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,639. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

