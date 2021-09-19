Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.59.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.