Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0977 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $714,629.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,729,798 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

