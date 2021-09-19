Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 34,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,829. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

