Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NIQ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 31,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,586. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
