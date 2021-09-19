Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NIQ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 31,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,586. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

