BitGreen (BITG) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $474.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00144152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00468200 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00041483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.