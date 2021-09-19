MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.59 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00119759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00175810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.03 or 0.07027154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,075.78 or 0.99941381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00839889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,966,939,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,796,777,194 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

