Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 327.20 ($4.27). 144,273,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,043,512. The company has a market cap of £43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.90 ($4.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 534.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.