Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,805. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.