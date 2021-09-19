Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. McAfee posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

McAfee stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,080,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in McAfee by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McAfee by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in McAfee by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.