Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 145,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

