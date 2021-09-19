Short Interest in Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Declines By 35.6%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BODY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Beachbody stock traded down 0.17 on Friday, reaching 7.02. 8,789,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.00. Beachbody has a one year low of 6.10 and a one year high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

