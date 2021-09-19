First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXN. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

