Dogecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $892.43 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion and $892.43 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00371935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,351,872,546 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

