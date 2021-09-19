Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE PSA traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.04. 1,408,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,935. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

