Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report sales of $4.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYNE. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

VYNE remained flat at $$1.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

