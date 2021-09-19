TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 368,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,761. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $875.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $1,266,043 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.