Brokerages Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) PT at $45.25

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,336. The firm has a market cap of $629.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

