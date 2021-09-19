AntiMatter Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $159,929.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00128286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00048225 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,492,243 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

