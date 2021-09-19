Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Decreases By 40.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DBV remained flat at $$24.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
