Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $489,604.87 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $489,604.87 and $77.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $7.46 or 0.00015795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00176695 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.59 or 0.06995504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.79 or 0.99819919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00846879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

