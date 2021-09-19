Unibright Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.71 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00007110 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $504.40 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00128135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048209 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

