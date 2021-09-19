Venus (XVS) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Venus has a total market cap of $344.74 million and $25.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.85 or 0.00065235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,281.28 or 0.99968952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00092790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002145 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,173,384 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.