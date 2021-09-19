Bionic (BNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bionic has a market cap of $14,113.01 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00730993 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.01211623 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

