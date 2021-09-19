Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.30.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 948,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

