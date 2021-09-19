Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $39.27

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. 11,785,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

