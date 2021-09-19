Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth $163,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

NYSE VGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,295. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.