NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,163. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

