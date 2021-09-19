CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.52 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $22.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00147150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00478873 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041574 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,256,842 coins and its circulating supply is 146,256,842 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

