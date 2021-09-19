Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.89 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $64.55 or 0.00136876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $17.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00193928 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

