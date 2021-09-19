LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0022

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $76,019.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00127787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048107 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

