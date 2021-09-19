InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 40.9% in August

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.53. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.