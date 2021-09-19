Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 104,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $418,523.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.75.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.