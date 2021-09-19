National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,910. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $237.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.