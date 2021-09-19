Boson Protocol Price Down 4.9% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $47.31 million and $1.77 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00407826 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00973665 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

