Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE GXO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. 2,116,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,880. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.