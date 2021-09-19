TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRP traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$62.70. 6,873,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.69.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

