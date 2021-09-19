Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $280.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,655. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65. SEA has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

