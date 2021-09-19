Verso (VSO) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $8.41 million and $258,832.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.08 or 0.06986131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,154.11 or 1.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00845844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

