Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) PT at $8.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Friday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

